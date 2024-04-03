Cooking with Rania: Open-Face Bacon, Avocado and Watercress Sandwich

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- These sandwiches were so good last month, we're continuing it into April. Rania Harris and Celina are starting with Open-Face Bacon, Avocado and Watercress Sandwich.

Open Face Bacon, Avocado and Watercress Sandwich

Green Goddess Dressing:

1 cup good mayonnaise

1 cup chopped scallions, white and green parts (6 to 7 scallions)

1 cup chopped basil leaves (18 to 20 leaves)

¼ cup freshly squeezed lemon juice

2 cloves garlic

2 teaspoons anchovy paste

2 teaspoons kosher salt

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 cup sour cream

12 strips thick sliced bacon, preferably Applewood-smoked – cooked crisp

2 ripe avocados, cut into half lengthwise, pit removed and peeled

Pickled onions

4 thick slices sourdough bread

1 bunch watercress, thick stems trimmed

Freshly squeezed lemon juice to taste

Extra virgin olive oil, for drizzling over sandwiches, to taste

Fleur de sel to taste and freshly cracked black pepper to taste

Directions:

For the dressing: Place the mayonnaise, scallions, basil, lemon juice, garlic, anchovy paste, salt, and pepper in a blender and blend until smooth. Add the sour cream and process just until blended. Use immediately or refrigerate until ready to use. Note: you will have left over dressing to use for another time.

Place the avocado halves cut side down and sliced length wise into 1/8 inch thick slices. Press down gently on the halves to fan the slices out just a little, keeping them intact.

To assemble the sandwiches:

Spread 2 tablespoons of the dressing unevenly over each side of the bread. Place three pieces of bacon over each slice of bread, allowing the ends to stick out over the edge of the bread. Top with watercress and drizzle some lemon juice and olive oil over the watercress and then season with a pinch of the salt. Place one avocado half over each sandwich and drizzle them with some more lemon juice, olive oil and salt. Scatter pickled onions over each half and sprinkle with pepper.

Serves: 4

For the onions:

3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

3 tablespoons champagne vinegar

1 tablespoon sea salt

1 ½ teaspoons freshly cracked black pepper

1 small sweet onion, sliced into 1/8 inch thick slices

For the onions:

In a medium bowl, combine the oil, vinegar, salt and pepper. Add the onions, toss to coat, and allow to marinate for 20 minutes at room temperature. Check for seasoning as you may need to add more vinegar and salt and pepper to taste.