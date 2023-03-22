Cooking with Rania: Moroccan chickpea and carrot tagine

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Rania Harris is continuing her series of meatless recipes for the Lenten season.

Moroccan Chickpea and Carrot Tagine

(Photo Credit: KDKA)





1 medium sweet onion chopped

1-1-inch piece of ginger, peeled and grated

2 garlic cloves, minced

4 large carrots, peeled and chopped

1 red bell pepper, seeded and chopped

1 – 14-ounce can diced tomatoes

2 tablespoons harissa paste

2 teaspoons smoked paprika

¾ teaspoon ground cumin

¾ teaspoon ground cinnamon

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

Juice of ½ lemon

2 – 14 ounce cans chickpeas, drained and rinsed

½ cup fresh cilantro, chopped

Cooked couscous for serving (follow package directions to cook the couscous)

Garnishes:

1 pomegranate seeds

Fresh mint leaves

Directions:

Heat 2 to 3 tablespoons of olive oil in a large pot set over medium-high heat. Add the onion and cook just until the onion is translucent. Add in the ginger and garlic and cook for just a minute longer as to infuse the flavors. Add the carrots and bell pepper and continue cooking until the carrots of softened. Add the tomatoes, harissa, 1 cup of water, paprika, cumin, cinnamon and then season to taste with salt and pepper. Stir to combine. Cover the pot and cook until the tagine has thickened and is the consistency of a stew, about 15 to 20 minutes. Keep an eye on it so that it doesn't dry out, as it should have a decent amount of sauce.

Just before serving, stir in the lemon juice, chickpeas and cilantro and cook for about another five minutes to heat through. You may need to add a bit more water to thin the tagine.

Serve the tagine over the couscous and top with the pomegranate seeds and mint.

Serves: 6