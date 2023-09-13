Cooking with Rania: Mediterranean Tuna Ciabatta Sandwich

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Rania Harris is sending Celina off to maternity leave with a delicious sandwich recipe everyone will love.

Mediterranean Tuna Ciabatta Sandwich

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Ingredients

1 - 8 ounce jar sun-dried tomatoes packed in olive oil, drained with oil reserved

Zest and juice of 2 large lemons

½ cup fresh basil leaves chopped

2 tablespoons chopped fresh dill

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

Pinch crushed red pepper

1 loaf for Ciabatta bread halved length wise

2 jars Italian tuna packed in oil

1/3 cup mixed pitted Mediterranean olives – roughly chopped

1 roasted red pepper chopped

2 cups arugula

6 ounces crumbled Greek feta cheese

Directions

In a small bowl, whisk together the reserved oil from the sun-dried tomatoes, lemon zest, lemon juice, basil and dill. Season with salt and freshly ground black pepper (to taste) and red pepper flakes. Using a spoon, drizzle and spread the oil on the cut sides of the ciabatta.

Roughly chopped the sun-dried tomatoes.

In a medium bowl, combine the tuna, olives, red pepper and sun-dried tomatoes. Gently stir to mix. Spread the tuna evenly over the bottom half of the ciabatta. Top with arugula and sprinkle with feta cheese. Add the top half of the ciabatta and gently push down on the sandwich to compress.

To serve, cut the sandwich into 4 – 6 equal pieces. Served with a glass of chilled white wine and enjoy!

Note: You can make the sandwich ahead and wrap each sandwich tightly with plastic wrap if transporting to a picnic or tailgate party, as it holds up quite nicely.

Serves: 4 - 6