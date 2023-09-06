Cooking with Rania: Lobster tacos

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Rania Harris is making seafood tacos with a twist!

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Lobster Tacos

Crema:

1 poblano pepper

1 cup full fat Greek yogurt

Juice of one lime or more to taste

Sea salt to taste

Tacos:

1# - 1# package frozen cooked lobster meat, defrosted and drained

1 cup shredded Cotija cheese

16 corn tortillas, warmed

Mango salsa (see recipe)

1 avocado – sliced

Directions:

For the Crema:

Grill the poblano pepper directly over an open flame or on your grill until is blackened all over. Run it under cool running water to remove the blackened skin. Stem and seed the pepper.

Place the poblano, yogurt, lime juice, 2 tablespoons of water and a pinch of salt to a blender or a food processor and pulse until smooth, adding water 1 tablespoon at a time as needed to thin.

For the lobster:

Heat a large skillet over medium high heat and add a very small amount of olive oil to the pan. Add in the lobster meat and warm gently. Do not overcook as the lobster is already cooked and you don't want to dry it out. Roughly chop the meat as needed.

To assemble the tacos:

Divide the cheese amoung half of the warmed tortillas and then top with the remaining tortillas, giving a double thickness. Fold the cheese stuffed tortillas into a taco shape and add the lobster, salsa and avocado. Drizzle with the poblano Crema.

Yield: 8 tacos

Mango Salsa

2 mangoes, peeled and diced

¼ cup finely chopped red onion

Sea salt to taste

¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes

2 tablespoons minced fresh cilantro

1 tablespoon minced, seeded jalapeno chili

2 tablespoons fresh lime juice

¼ cup honey (or to taste)

Directions: Combine all ingredients gently.