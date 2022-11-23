Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh Today Live Links

Cooking with Rania: Leftover turkey and black bean nachos

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Rania Harris is showing us what to do with all those turkey leftovers from Thanksgiving.

Leftover Turkey and Black Bean Nachos

turkey-nachos.png
(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Ingredients

  • 2 - 3 tablespoons canola oil
  • 1 medium white onion, chopped
  • 1 (15.5-ounce) can black beans, drained and rinsed
  • ½ teaspoon cumin
  • ¼ teaspoon dried oregano
  • Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
  • 12 ounces black bean tortilla chips (I buy them from Trader Joes)
  • 2 - 3 cups shredded leftover cooked turkey breast
  • 16 ounces Monterey Pepper Jack cheese, shredded
  • 16 ounces salsa
  • 2 avocados, coarsely chopped
  • 1 - 2 cups chopped Roma tomatoes (to taste)
  • Thinly sliced jalapenos, for garnish
  • Sour cream, for garnish

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees with rack in middle position.

In a 10-inch skillet over medium-high heat, heat canola oil. Add onion and sauté until translucent, about 3 minutes. Add black beans, cumin, and oregano. Season with salt and pepper, to taste. Remove from heat.

On a oven-safe platter or casserole dish, layer one-half the tortilla chips and top with one half the black beans, one half of the shredded turkey breast, one half of the cheese, and one half of the salsa. Repeat layering one more.

Transfer to oven and bake 15 minutes, until cheese is melted throughout. Remove from oven, top with avocado, Roma tomatoes, jalapeno, and sour cream, and serve immediately.

First published on November 23, 2022 / 9:14 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.