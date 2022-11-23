Cooking with Rania: Leftover turkey and black bean nachos

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Rania Harris is showing us what to do with all those turkey leftovers from Thanksgiving.

Leftover Turkey and Black Bean Nachos

Ingredients

2 - 3 tablespoons canola oil

1 medium white onion, chopped

1 (15.5-ounce) can black beans, drained and rinsed

½ teaspoon cumin

¼ teaspoon dried oregano

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

12 ounces black bean tortilla chips (I buy them from Trader Joes)

2 - 3 cups shredded leftover cooked turkey breast

16 ounces Monterey Pepper Jack cheese, shredded

16 ounces salsa

2 avocados, coarsely chopped

1 - 2 cups chopped Roma tomatoes (to taste)

Thinly sliced jalapenos, for garnish

Sour cream, for garnish

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees with rack in middle position.

In a 10-inch skillet over medium-high heat, heat canola oil. Add onion and sauté until translucent, about 3 minutes. Add black beans, cumin, and oregano. Season with salt and pepper, to taste. Remove from heat.

On a oven-safe platter or casserole dish, layer one-half the tortilla chips and top with one half the black beans, one half of the shredded turkey breast, one half of the cheese, and one half of the salsa. Repeat layering one more.

Transfer to oven and bake 15 minutes, until cheese is melted throughout. Remove from oven, top with avocado, Roma tomatoes, jalapeno, and sour cream, and serve immediately.