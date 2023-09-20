Cooking with Rania: Kopanisti

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Rania Harris is back in the KDKA kitchen and we're catching up with her! She's also brought food. A Greek recipe you're sure to love.

Kopanisti

8 ounces cream cheese – room temperature

6 – 7 ounces Roquefort cheese – room temperature

12 ounces Feta cheese (in brine) – cubed

5.3 ounce container full fat Greek yogurt

1 Jalapeno pepper – seeded and cut into small chunks

Greek olive oil

Directions:

Place all of the ingredients (with the exception of the olive oil) in the bowl of a food processor fit with the steel blade and pulse to begin to combine the ingredients. Once the ingredients begin to blend together, turn the machine to the "on" setting and blend until completely creamy. Drizzle in a small amount of olive to taste, about a generous tablespoon. Remove the Kopanisti to a decorative serving bowl and serve with warmed pita wedges. I prefer the pita that is thicker and is recommended for Gyros.

Please note that this recipe is my version of a Kopanisti that I enjoyed while in Greece. It's addictive!