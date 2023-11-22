Cooking with Rania: Incredible Breakfast Tacos

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Need a break from ALL. THAT. TURKEY.? Rania Harris has some ideas for a delicious holiday weekend breakfast.

Incredible Breakfast Tacos

Ingredients:

4 large eggs

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

4 slices thick cut bacon chopped

2 shallots thinly sliced, for serving

Unsalted butter for cooking the eggs

½ cup shredded Monterey Pepper Jack cheese

4 – 6-inch flour tortillas, warmed

1 ripe avocado, sliced

1 cup arugula

2 green onions, chopped for garnish

Lime wedges, for serving and garnish

Chipotle salsa (recipe follows)

Directions:

In a medium bowl, whisk together the eggs with a little salt and pepper to taste.

In a medium-size skillet, Cook the bacon until fat renders and the bacon is crispy.

Remove the bacon from the skillet and drain on a paper towel – lined plate and crumble the bacon.

Add the shallots to the same skillet and cook over medium heat for about three minutes. Remove the shallots from the skillet and drain on the same paper towel lined plate. They will crisp up as they dry.

Wipe the skillet out with a paper towel and then add enough butter to cook the eggs and melt over medium heat. Add the beaten eggs and cook and using a rubber spatula, push the eggs around the skillet and cook until they are fluffy and almost set. Transfer the eggs to a warm plate and gently fold in the cheese.

To assemble, place the eggs on the warm tortillas. Top with the avocado and arugula. Top with the bacon, shallots and green onions. Serve with the lime wedges and the salsa on the side.

Serves: 2

Chipotle Salsa

1 – 14 ounce can fire roasted diced tomatoes

¼ cup chipotle peppers in adobe

2 tablespoons toasted sesame seeds

Sea salt to taste

Directions:

The bowl of a food processor, pulse the tomatoes and chipotle peppers until smooth, about 1 minute. Add the sesame seeds and season with salt to taste. This will keep in the refrigerator for up to 2 weeks.