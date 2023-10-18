Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh Today Live Links

Cooking with Rania: Hearty Halloween Chili

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- This recipe from Rania Harris is a great way to kick off chili season and spooky season!

Hearty Halloween Chili

halloween-chili-ptl-rania.png
(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Ingredients:

  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 1 large onion - chopped
  • 2 cloves of garlic - chopped
  • 1# lean ground beef
  • 1# lean ground pork
  • 1 - 28 oz can crushed fire roasted tomatoes
  • 1 - 12 oz dark bottle beer
  • 3 large jalapeno peppers - seeded and chopped
  • 6 tablespoons chili powder
  • 1 tablespoon ground cumin
  • 2 teaspoons smoked paprika
  • 2 teaspoons sugar  
  • Salt to taste
  • 1# flank steak – grilled and cut into large cubes
  • 1 can (16 ounce) black beans, rinsed and drained
  • 1 can (16 ounce) Pinto beans, rinsed and drained
  • 1 cup dry elbow macaroni – cooked al dente
  • Beef stock for thinning chili if necessary

Garnishes:

  • Shredded cheddar
  • Chopped red onion
  • Sliced avocado

Directions:

  1. In a heavy 8-quart pot, heat oil. Sauté the onion and garlic - add the ground beef and pork and brown well. Add the tomatoes, beer, jalapeno peppers, and remaining seasonings and bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Reduce the heat and simmer on medium-low, uncovered for about 25-30 minutes. 
  2. Add the grilled steak cubes, drained beans, and cooked macaroni and taste for seasoning. If the chili seems a bit too thick, add a bit of beef stock to achieve the desired consistency. Heat through and season to taste, if needed. Serve in ceramic pumpkin bowls for a special Halloween treat. 
  3. Garnish with cheese, onion and avocado.

Serves: 12

First published on October 18, 2023 / 9:30 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.