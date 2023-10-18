Cooking with Rania: Hearty Halloween Chili
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- This recipe from Rania Harris is a great way to kick off chili season and spooky season!
Hearty Halloween Chili
Ingredients:
- 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
- 1 large onion - chopped
- 2 cloves of garlic - chopped
- 1# lean ground beef
- 1# lean ground pork
- 1 - 28 oz can crushed fire roasted tomatoes
- 1 - 12 oz dark bottle beer
- 3 large jalapeno peppers - seeded and chopped
- 6 tablespoons chili powder
- 1 tablespoon ground cumin
- 2 teaspoons smoked paprika
- 2 teaspoons sugar
- Salt to taste
- 1# flank steak – grilled and cut into large cubes
- 1 can (16 ounce) black beans, rinsed and drained
- 1 can (16 ounce) Pinto beans, rinsed and drained
- 1 cup dry elbow macaroni – cooked al dente
- Beef stock for thinning chili if necessary
Garnishes:
- Shredded cheddar
- Chopped red onion
- Sliced avocado
Directions:
- In a heavy 8-quart pot, heat oil. Sauté the onion and garlic - add the ground beef and pork and brown well. Add the tomatoes, beer, jalapeno peppers, and remaining seasonings and bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Reduce the heat and simmer on medium-low, uncovered for about 25-30 minutes.
- Add the grilled steak cubes, drained beans, and cooked macaroni and taste for seasoning. If the chili seems a bit too thick, add a bit of beef stock to achieve the desired consistency. Heat through and season to taste, if needed. Serve in ceramic pumpkin bowls for a special Halloween treat.
- Garnish with cheese, onion and avocado.
Serves: 12
