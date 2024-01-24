Cooking with Rania: Gyro Meatballs with Tzatziki and Hot Sauce
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- We're back in the kitchen with Rania Harris! She's tapping into her Greek roots with a hearty, filling recipe for these cold, damp winter days.
Gyro Meatballs with Tzatziki and Hot Sauce
Ingredients
For the Meatballs:
- 2 pounds ground lamb
- Olive oil for sautéing the onion
- 1 small onion, finely chopped
- 3 garlic cloves, finely chopped
- 1 teaspoon dried oregano
- 2 teaspoons kosher salt
- 1 teaspoon paprika
- 1 teaspoon ground cumin
- 1 teaspoon ground black pepper
- ¾ teaspoon dried mint
- ½ teaspoon fresh thyme leaves
- ¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg
- Flour for dusting the meatballs
- Canola oil
Tzatziki:
- 2 cups thick Greek yogurt
- 3 cloves garlic, coarsely chopped
- 4 Tablespoons chopped fresh dill
- Drizzle of Greek olive oil
- Salt and freshly ground pepper
- Pita bread
- Siracha
Directions:
Make the Meatballs: Heat a small amount of olive oil in a small sauté pan and sauté the onion until golden. Add in the minced garlic. In a large bowl, mix together all the meatball ingredients except for the flour and canola oil. Using your hands, form the mixture into approximately 40 balls (about the size of a golf ball). Transfer the meatballs to a baking sheet and refrigerate until firm, about 30 minutes.
Meanwhile, make the Tzatziki:
Combine all ingredients in a bowl and mix until well combined. Season, to taste, with salt and pepper. Transfer to a small serving bowl.
For the frying the meatballs:
Heat the oil in a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Dust the meatballs in flour. Working in batches, cook the meatballs, turning occasionally, until browned but still pink in the center, about 6 minutes per batch. Place five meatballs in a warmed pita and drizzle with Tzatziki and Siracha to make a Gyro style sandwich. Or, arrange the meatballs on a platter and place a cocktail skewer in each. Serve with bowls of Tzatziki and sriracha.
Serves: 8 to 10
