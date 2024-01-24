Watch CBS News
Cooking with Rania: Gyro Meatballs with Tzatziki and Hot Sauce

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- We're back in the kitchen with Rania Harris! She's tapping into her Greek roots with a hearty, filling recipe for these cold, damp winter days.

Gyro Meatballs with Tzatziki and Hot Sauce  

Ingredients

For the Meatballs:

  • 2 pounds ground lamb
  • Olive oil for sautéing the onion
  • 1 small onion, finely chopped
  • 3 garlic cloves, finely chopped
  • 1 teaspoon dried oregano
  • 2 teaspoons kosher salt
  • 1 teaspoon paprika
  • 1 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1 teaspoon ground black pepper
  • ¾ teaspoon dried mint
  • ½ teaspoon fresh thyme leaves
  • ¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg
  • Flour for dusting the meatballs
  • Canola oil

Tzatziki:

  • 2 cups thick Greek yogurt
  • 3 cloves garlic, coarsely chopped
  • 4 Tablespoons chopped fresh dill
  • Drizzle of Greek olive oil
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper
  • Pita bread
  • Siracha

Directions:

Make the Meatballs: Heat a small amount of olive oil in a small sauté pan and sauté the onion until golden.  Add in the minced garlic.  In a large bowl, mix together all the meatball ingredients except for the flour and canola oil.  Using your hands, form the mixture into approximately 40 balls (about the size of a golf ball).  Transfer the meatballs to a baking sheet and refrigerate until firm, about 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, make the Tzatziki:

Combine all ingredients in a bowl and mix until well combined. Season, to taste, with salt and pepper. Transfer to a small serving bowl.

For the frying the meatballs:

Heat the oil in a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Dust the meatballs in flour.  Working in batches, cook the meatballs, turning occasionally, until browned but still pink in the center, about 6 minutes per batch.  Place  five meatballs in a warmed pita and drizzle with Tzatziki and Siracha to make a Gyro style sandwich.  Or, arrange the meatballs on a platter and place a cocktail skewer in each.  Serve with bowls of Tzatziki and sriracha.

Serves:  8 to 10

