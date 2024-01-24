Cooking with Rania: Gyro Meatballs with Tzatziki and Hot Sauce

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- We're back in the kitchen with Rania Harris! She's tapping into her Greek roots with a hearty, filling recipe for these cold, damp winter days.

Gyro Meatballs with Tzatziki and Hot Sauce

Ingredients

For the Meatballs:

2 pounds ground lamb

Olive oil for sautéing the onion

1 small onion, finely chopped

3 garlic cloves, finely chopped

1 teaspoon dried oregano

2 teaspoons kosher salt

1 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

¾ teaspoon dried mint

½ teaspoon fresh thyme leaves

¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg

Flour for dusting the meatballs

Canola oil

Tzatziki:

2 cups thick Greek yogurt

3 cloves garlic, coarsely chopped

4 Tablespoons chopped fresh dill

Drizzle of Greek olive oil

Salt and freshly ground pepper

Pita bread

Siracha

Directions:

Make the Meatballs: Heat a small amount of olive oil in a small sauté pan and sauté the onion until golden. Add in the minced garlic. In a large bowl, mix together all the meatball ingredients except for the flour and canola oil. Using your hands, form the mixture into approximately 40 balls (about the size of a golf ball). Transfer the meatballs to a baking sheet and refrigerate until firm, about 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, make the Tzatziki:

Combine all ingredients in a bowl and mix until well combined. Season, to taste, with salt and pepper. Transfer to a small serving bowl.

For the frying the meatballs:

Heat the oil in a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Dust the meatballs in flour. Working in batches, cook the meatballs, turning occasionally, until browned but still pink in the center, about 6 minutes per batch. Place five meatballs in a warmed pita and drizzle with Tzatziki and Siracha to make a Gyro style sandwich. Or, arrange the meatballs on a platter and place a cocktail skewer in each. Serve with bowls of Tzatziki and sriracha.

Serves: 8 to 10