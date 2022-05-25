Cooking With Rania: Grilled Steak and Potato Salad

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- May is salad month! This week, Rania Harris is making a Grilled Steak and Potato Salad for Memorial Day Weekend!

Grilled Steak and Potato Salad

Ingredients:

Marinade and Dressing:

2 garlic cloves - minced

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

2 shallots, minced

2/3 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice

1 cup extra virgin olive oil

Sea salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

Salad:

1 ¼ pounds filet mignon

1 pound red skinned potatoes - cooked - cooled and sliced into matchstick

½ pound green beans - cooked crisp tender and chilled

3 celery ribs - thinly sliced on a diagonal

1 small Bermuda onion ~ thinly sliced

2 tablespoons capers - rinsed and drained

2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh basil

Sea salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

Garnishes:

3 hard cooked eggs - quartered

1 pint cherry or grape tomatoes, halved

Fresh basil leaves

Directions:

Marinade and Dressing: In a small bowl, whisk together the garlic, mustard, shallots and lemon juice. Slowly whisk in the olive oil and season to taste with. salt and pepper.

Place the filet in a shallow dish and pour ½ cup of the marinade / dressing over the meat and turn to coat, rubbing the marinade over the meat, Cover and refrigerate for 2 - 4 hours.

Place the potatoes and green beans in large serving bowl. Add the celery, onion, capers, basil and season with salt and pepper to taste.

Place the filet on a preheated grill to sear on all sides and then finish roasting the filet in a preheated 400 degrees to an internal temperature of 125 - 130 degrees (for medium rare). This will take about 15 - 20 minutes - be careful not to overcook the meat as it will dry out. Remove to a cutting board and cool. When the meat has cooled, slice it into thick matchstick pieces and add it to the vegetable mixture.

When you are ready to serve, dress the salad with just enough dressing to taste. Arrange the steak salad into 6 shallow bowls and garnish with egg wedges, tomatoes and basil leaves. Pass extra dressing on the side.

Note: Salad can be prepared one day in advance up to the point where you are ready to plate, dress and garnish. Be sure to keep the potatoes at the bottom of the bowl if making ahead and cover the bowl with plastic wrap. Proceed with the recipe when dressing the salad, plating and garnishing. The dressing can be left out a room temperature for up to two hours.

Serves: 6