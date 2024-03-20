Cooking with Rania: Grilled Cheese Sandwich with Pickled Onions and Mustard

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Rania Harris' March sandwich recipe series continues with a twist on the classic grilled cheese.

Grilled Cheese Sandwich with Pickled Onions and Mustard

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Ingredients

For the onions:

1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil

3 tablespoons champagne vinegar

2 tablespoons sea salt

1 tablespoon freshly cracked black pepper

2 medium sweet onions, sliced into 1/8 inch thick slices

For the sandwich:

8 slices sourdough bread

Unsalted butter - softened

¼ cup whole grain mustard

8 ounces Gruyere cheese, sliced into 24 - 32 – 1/16 inch thick slices

Directions:

For the onions:

In a medium bowl, combine the oil, vinegar, salt and pepper. Add the onions, toss to coat, and allow to marinate for 20 minutes at room temperature. Check for seasoning as you may need to add more vinegar and salt and pepper to taste. Make certain when you are ready to assemble the sandwiches, that you drain the onions so that they are not dripping wet when assembling and grilling.

To assemble the sandwiches:

Butter each slice of bread. Set 4 slices of the bread, buttered side down, on an electric griddle. Spread an even layer of mustard over the unbuttered side of the bread and cover with half of the cheese slices. Do not allow the cheese to extend past the edges of the bread. Scatter the marinated onions on top and then placed the remaining cheese slices over the onions. Top with the bread slices, buttered side up.

Grill the sandwiches until they brown on one side and then carefully flip them over to brown on the other side. I usually do this at a 350° temperature on my electric griddle and am very careful to grill the sandwiches so that the cheese melts completely. Remove them to a cutting board and cut them in half on a diagonal and serve immediately.

Serves: 4

Note: You can also grill the cheese in a nonstick pan if you do not own an electric griddle.