Cooking With Rania: Greek Salad
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Rania Harris is using all those garden vegetables in this week's recipe!
Greek Salad
Ingredients:
- 8 tablespoons Greek extra virgin olive oil
- 1 cup fresh basil leaves
- Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
- 8 ounces Greek feta cheese ~ thickly sliced
- 1 English cucumber – seeded and cut into chunks
- 8 ounces multicolored grape tomatoes
- ¾ cup pitted Kalamata olives
- 1 – 12 ounce jar pepperoncini ~ drained
- 1 jar marinated artichoke halves
- 2 – 14 ounce tins Dolmades (I buy mine from Trader Joes)
- ¼ small red Bermuda onion ~ very thinly sliced
- Additional sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
- 1 large lemon ~ cut into wedges
Directions:
In a blender or a food processor, purée the olive oil, basil, salt and pepper to taste and set aside.
Arrange the feta, cucumbers, tomatoes, olives, pepperoncini, artichoke halves and dolmades on a platter. Scatter thinly sliced red onion over the salad. Drizzle with basil oil and sprinkle with freshly cracked black pepper. Serve with lemon wedges and serve with warm crusty bread
Serves: 4 - 6
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.