Cooking With Rania: Greek Salad

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Rania Harris is using all those garden vegetables in this week's recipe!

Greek Salad



(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Ingredients:

8 tablespoons Greek extra virgin olive oil

1 cup fresh basil leaves

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

8 ounces Greek feta cheese ~ thickly sliced

1 English cucumber – seeded and cut into chunks

8 ounces multicolored grape tomatoes

¾ cup pitted Kalamata olives

1 – 12 ounce jar pepperoncini ~ drained

1 jar marinated artichoke halves

2 – 14 ounce tins Dolmades (I buy mine from Trader Joes)

¼ small red Bermuda onion ~ very thinly sliced

Additional sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

1 large lemon ~ cut into wedges

Directions:

In a blender or a food processor, purée the olive oil, basil, salt and pepper to taste and set aside.

Arrange the feta, cucumbers, tomatoes, olives, pepperoncini, artichoke halves and dolmades on a platter. Scatter thinly sliced red onion over the salad. Drizzle with basil oil and sprinkle with freshly cracked black pepper. Serve with lemon wedges and serve with warm crusty bread

Serves: 4 - 6