Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh Today Live Links

Cooking With Rania: Greek Salad

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Rania Harris is using all those garden vegetables in this week's recipe!

Greek Salad

greek-salad-rania.png
(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Ingredients:

  • 8 tablespoons Greek extra virgin olive oil
  • 1 cup fresh basil leaves
  • Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
  • 8 ounces Greek feta cheese ~ thickly sliced
  • 1 English cucumber – seeded and cut into chunks
  • 8 ounces multicolored grape tomatoes
  • ¾ cup pitted Kalamata olives
  • 1 – 12 ounce jar pepperoncini ~ drained
  • 1 jar marinated artichoke halves
  • 2 – 14 ounce tins Dolmades (I buy mine from Trader Joes)
  • ¼ small red Bermuda onion ~ very thinly sliced
  • Additional sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
  • 1 large lemon ~ cut into wedges

Directions:

In a blender or a food processor, purée the olive oil, basil, salt and pepper to taste and set aside.

Arrange the feta, cucumbers, tomatoes, olives, pepperoncini, artichoke halves and dolmades on a platter. Scatter thinly sliced red onion over the salad. Drizzle with basil oil and sprinkle with freshly cracked black pepper.  Serve with lemon wedges and serve with warm crusty bread

Serves: 4 - 6

First published on August 17, 2022 / 9:20 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.