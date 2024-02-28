Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh Today Live Links

Cooking with Rania: Greek Honey Cream with Fruits and Nuts

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Rania Harris is finishing out her Greek recipe series with this sweet dessert -- Greek Honey Cream with Fruits and Nuts.

Greek Honey Cream with Fruits and Nuts

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup coarsely chopped walnuts
  • 1/4 cup coarsely chopped blanched almonds
  • 1/4 cup coarsely chopped cashews
  • 1/4 cup coarsely chopped shelled pistachios
  • 1 cup honey
  • 1 cup chilled whipping cream
  • Mixed fresh fruit such as berries, pears, apples

Directions:

Preheat oven to 325 degrees.  Place all nuts in baking pan. Bake until lightly toasted stirring occasionally, about 15 minutes. Cool completely.

Using electric mixer, beat honey in large bowl until thick and pale, about 2 minutes. Whip cream in another large bowl until stiff peaks form. Fold nuts into cream. Gently fold cream into honey, leaving a few streaks of cream. Cover and refrigerate until well chilled and slightly set, about 2 hours. 

Place dollop of honey cream on each plate.

Surround with fruit and serve.

First published on February 28, 2024 / 9:39 AM EST

