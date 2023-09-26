Cooking with Rania: Greek Frappe
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Rania Harris is continuing her Greek-themed recipes while visiting the KDKA kitchen with Heather and David!
Greek Frappe
- 1 tablespoon instant Nescafe coffee
- 2 tablespoons + 1 tablespoon cold water
- Simple syrup to taste (see attached recipe)
- Evaporated milk to taste (chilled)
- 3 ice cubes
- 8.5 fluid ounces very cold water
- Milk frother
- Drinking straw
Directions:
To prepare this Greek frappe coffee recipe, you will need a tall glass and a milk frother.
In a glass measuring cup, add the instant coffee (Nescafe) and 2 tablespoons of cold water. You want just enough to cover the coffee and then add one tablespoon more.
Using the milk frother, whiz the mixture until a thick, creamy foam is produced.
Pour the mixture into the serving glass.
Add 3 ice cubes, simple syrup and evaporated milk to taste.
Fill up the glass with cold water, stir gently, and serve with a drinking straw.
Yield: 1 drink
Simple Syrup:
- 1 cup granulated sugar
- 1 cup water
Directions:
Combine sugar and water in a small saucepan and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and allow to simmer for about 1 minute to dissolve the sugar. Cool completely and store in a jar with a tight fitting lid in the refrigerator. Use as needed,
