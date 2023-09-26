Cooking with Rania: Greek Frappe

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Rania Harris is continuing her Greek-themed recipes while visiting the KDKA kitchen with Heather and David!

Greek Frappe

1 tablespoon instant Nescafe coffee

2 tablespoons + 1 tablespoon cold water

Simple syrup to taste (see attached recipe)

Evaporated milk to taste (chilled)

3 ice cubes

8.5 fluid ounces very cold water

Milk frother

Drinking straw

Directions:

To prepare this Greek frappe coffee recipe, you will need a tall glass and a milk frother.

In a glass measuring cup, add the instant coffee (Nescafe) and 2 tablespoons of cold water. You want just enough to cover the coffee and then add one tablespoon more.

Using the milk frother, whiz the mixture until a thick, creamy foam is produced.

Pour the mixture into the serving glass.

Add 3 ice cubes, simple syrup and evaporated milk to taste.

Fill up the glass with cold water, stir gently, and serve with a drinking straw.

Yield: 1 drink

Simple Syrup:

1 cup granulated sugar

1 cup water

Directions:

Combine sugar and water in a small saucepan and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and allow to simmer for about 1 minute to dissolve the sugar. Cool completely and store in a jar with a tight fitting lid in the refrigerator. Use as needed,