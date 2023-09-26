Cooking with Rania: Greek Frappe

Watch CBS News
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Rania Harris is continuing her Greek-themed recipes while visiting the KDKA kitchen with Heather and David!

Greek Frappe

  • 1 tablespoon instant Nescafe coffee
  • 2 tablespoons + 1 tablespoon cold water
  • Simple syrup to taste (see attached recipe)
  • Evaporated milk to taste (chilled)
  • 3 ice cubes
  • 8.5 fluid ounces very cold water
  • Milk frother
  • Drinking straw

Directions:

To prepare this Greek frappe coffee recipe, you will need a tall glass and a milk frother.

In a glass measuring cup, add the instant coffee (Nescafe) and 2 tablespoons of cold water. You want just enough to cover the coffee and then add one tablespoon more.

Using the milk frother, whiz the mixture until a thick, creamy foam is produced.

Pour the mixture into the serving glass.

Add 3 ice cubes, simple syrup and evaporated milk to taste.

Fill up the glass with cold water, stir gently, and serve with a drinking straw.

Yield: 1 drink

Simple Syrup:

  • 1 cup granulated sugar
  • 1 cup water

Directions:

Combine sugar and water in a small saucepan and bring to a boil.  Reduce heat and allow to simmer for about 1 minute to dissolve the sugar.  Cool completely and store in a jar with a tight fitting lid in the refrigerator.  Use as needed,

First published on September 26, 2023 / 9:41 AM

