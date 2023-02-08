Cooking with Rania: Greek Beef and Orzo Stew
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Rania Harris is showing us how to make a delicious stew to keep you and your love warm this Valentine's Day!
Greek Beef and Orzo Stew
Ingredients:
- Extra Virgin olive oil
- Four garlic cloves, peeled and finely chopped
- 2 pounds boneless beef short ribs, trimmed and cut into 1-inch chunks
- 32 ounces crushed fire roasted tomatoes
- ½ teaspoon cinnamon
- Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
- 1 cup orzo
- ½ cup chopped flat leaf parsley
Garnish:
- Crumbled Feta cheese
- Flat leaf parsley and fresh mint leaves
Directions:
In a large pot, heat the oil and add the garlic and cook for just a minute. Add the beef and brown evenly. Add the tomatoes with their juices, cinnamon, sea salt and black pepper to taste. Bring him back to a boil and then lower the heat, cover and simmer, stirring occasionally until the beef is tender about 50 minutes.
Stir in the orzo along with 3 ½ cups of water. Bring to a boil and cook, stirring often until the orzo is tender. Season with salt and pepper to taste and then add in the parsley at the last minute.
To serve:
Ladle the stew into four wide shallow bowls and drizzle with a little bit of additional olive oil. Garnish with crumbled feta cheese along with the parsley and mint leaves.
Serves: 4
