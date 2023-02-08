Watch CBS News
Cooking with Rania: Greek Beef and Orzo Stew

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Rania Harris is showing us how to make a delicious stew to keep you and your love warm this Valentine's Day!

Greek Beef and Orzo Stew

greek-beef-orzo-stew-rania.png
(Photo Credit: KDKA)

 Ingredients:

  • Extra Virgin olive oil
  • Four garlic cloves, peeled and finely chopped
  • 2 pounds boneless beef short ribs, trimmed and cut into 1-inch chunks
  • 32 ounces crushed fire roasted tomatoes
  • ½ teaspoon cinnamon
  • Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
  • 1 cup orzo
  • ½ cup chopped flat leaf parsley

Garnish:

  • Crumbled Feta cheese
  • Flat leaf parsley and fresh mint leaves

 

Directions:

In a large pot, heat the oil and add the garlic and cook for just a minute. Add the beef and brown evenly. Add the tomatoes with their juices, cinnamon, sea salt and black pepper to taste. Bring him back to a boil and then lower the heat, cover and simmer, stirring occasionally until the beef is tender about 50 minutes.

Stir in the orzo along with 3 ½ cups of water. Bring to a boil and cook, stirring often until the orzo is tender. Season with salt and pepper to taste and then add in the parsley at the last minute.

To serve:

Ladle the stew into four wide shallow bowls and drizzle with a little bit of additional olive oil. Garnish with crumbled feta cheese along with the parsley and mint leaves.

Serves: 4

First published on February 8, 2023 / 10:20 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

