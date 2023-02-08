Cooking with Rania: Greek Beef and Orzo Stew

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Rania Harris is showing us how to make a delicious stew to keep you and your love warm this Valentine's Day!

Greek Beef and Orzo Stew

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Ingredients:

Extra Virgin olive oil

Four garlic cloves, peeled and finely chopped

2 pounds boneless beef short ribs, trimmed and cut into 1-inch chunks

32 ounces crushed fire roasted tomatoes

½ teaspoon cinnamon

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

1 cup orzo

½ cup chopped flat leaf parsley

Garnish:

Crumbled Feta cheese

Flat leaf parsley and fresh mint leaves





Directions:

In a large pot, heat the oil and add the garlic and cook for just a minute. Add the beef and brown evenly. Add the tomatoes with their juices, cinnamon, sea salt and black pepper to taste. Bring him back to a boil and then lower the heat, cover and simmer, stirring occasionally until the beef is tender about 50 minutes.

Stir in the orzo along with 3 ½ cups of water. Bring to a boil and cook, stirring often until the orzo is tender. Season with salt and pepper to taste and then add in the parsley at the last minute.

To serve:

Ladle the stew into four wide shallow bowls and drizzle with a little bit of additional olive oil. Garnish with crumbled feta cheese along with the parsley and mint leaves.

Serves: 4