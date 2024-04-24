Cooking with Rania: Gemelli Pasta with Clams and Chiles

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Rania Harris is back in the kitchen with Boaz. This week, she's got a pasta recipe that includes clams and chiles.

Gemelli Pasta with Clams and Chiles

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Ingredients

4 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

3 ounce pancetta – diced

1 large red Bermuda onion - sliced

4 cloves of garlic - sliced

3 ounces prosciutto - diced

1 ½ pounds tiny clams (preferably little necks)

1 cup dry white wine

1 cup chicken stock

1 pinch saffron

1½ cups purchased Marinara sauce

1 tablespoon hot chili flakes

1 pound Gemelli pasta - cooked al dente

1 bunch stemmed Italian parsley - chopped

Salt to taste

Directions

In a large heavy pot, heat olive oil over medium high heat. Add pancetta and cook until it is cooked crisp. Add onion, garlic and prosciutto and sauté until softened. Add clams, white wine, saffron, chicken stock and tomato sauce and bring to a boil.

Add cooked gemelli pasta to pot and heat through completely. Make sure that all of the clams have opened. Discard any un-opened clams. Add chili flakes and parsley. Season to taste with salt, if necessary.

Serve immediately

Serves: 6