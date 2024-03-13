Cooking with Rania: French Baguette with Butter, Scallion Oil and Prosciutto

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Rania Harris is continuing her sandwich theme for the month of March!

French Baguette with Butter, Scallion Oil and Prosciutto

Scallion Oil (see recipe below)

1 French Baguette – cut into 4 equal pieces

6 ounces unsalted butter – softened

8 ounces Parma Prosciutto – sliced paper thin

Directions:

Slice through the center of each piece of the baguette horizontally

To assemble the sandwiches:

Spread 2 to 3 tablespoons of butter over the bottom half of each baguettes piece. Spoon 1-2 tablespoons of scallion oil over each piece. Top with about 4 slices of the prosciutto by draping and not layering. Put the top half of the baguette over the prosciutto and squeeze the sandwich together, compressing before serving.

Scallion Oil:

1 bunch scallions, green parts only, coarsely chopped

½ cup coarsely chopped fresh Italian parsley, leaves only

½ cup extra virgin olive oil

Directions:

In a food processor fitted with a metal blade, process the scallions and parsley until finely chopped. Add the olive oil and process for another few seconds to combine.



