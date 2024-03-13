Cooking with Rania: French Baguette with Butter, Scallion Oil and Prosciutto
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Rania Harris is continuing her sandwich theme for the month of March!
French Baguette with Butter, Scallion Oil and Prosciutto
Scallion Oil (see recipe below)
- 1 French Baguette – cut into 4 equal pieces
- 6 ounces unsalted butter – softened
- 8 ounces Parma Prosciutto – sliced paper thin
Directions:
Slice through the center of each piece of the baguette horizontally
To assemble the sandwiches:
Spread 2 to 3 tablespoons of butter over the bottom half of each baguettes piece. Spoon 1-2 tablespoons of scallion oil over each piece. Top with about 4 slices of the prosciutto by draping and not layering. Put the top half of the baguette over the prosciutto and squeeze the sandwich together, compressing before serving.
Scallion Oil:
- 1 bunch scallions, green parts only, coarsely chopped
- ½ cup coarsely chopped fresh Italian parsley, leaves only
- ½ cup extra virgin olive oil
Directions:
In a food processor fitted with a metal blade, process the scallions and parsley until finely chopped. Add the olive oil and process for another few seconds to combine.