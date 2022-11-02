Cooking with Rania: Eggplant Caponata

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Rania Harris is starting to think holiday entertaining. This recipe is the first of a two-part series that is a perfect appetizer!

Eggplant Caponata

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Ingredients

1/4-cup olive oil

2 small eggplants, diced

1 large onion, chopped

1 -15 ounces can Italian tomatoes, drained and chopped

1 tablespoon imported Italian tomato paste

1 tablespoon red wine vinegar

1/2 cup pitted and halved Kalamata olives

2 - 3 tablespoons capers

Salt and freshly cracked black pepper to taste

4 tablespoons coarsely chopped toasted walnuts

4 tablespoons golden raisins soaked in 2 t red wine for 1 hour

Directions

Heat olive oil in a skillet and sauté eggplants and onion for about 5 minutes. Combine with remaining ingredients and cook, uncovered, about 10 minutes over very low heat. Stir every so often to prevent burning or sticking to bottom of skillet. This dish should not be overcooked. The vegetables should remain crunchy. May be served hot or at room temperature, piled in a crock and surrounded by crackers or slices of fresh baguettes.

It may be spooned generously on lettuce leaves to be served as a salad course