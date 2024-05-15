Cooking with Rania: Crispy Panko Shrimp Salad

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A fresh salad with crispy, tasty panko-breaded shrimp is perfect for springtime. Rania Harris has the recipe.

Crispy Panko Shrimp Salad

1 pound Panko breaded shrimp – baked according to package directions

(I prefer the Kirland Signature brand from Costco - found in the freezer section)

Honey Dijon Salad dressing

(see recipe below)

8 cups spring-mix greens

1 pint cherry tomatoes, halved

Slivered red onions

Directions:

Preheat oven to 425 degrees

Bake the Breaded Panko Shrimp (according to package directions)

16- 18 minutes – turning shrimp halfway through the baking process

In a large bowl, combine greens with the grape tomatoes and slivers of red onion. Add enough salad dressing to coat greens but not saturate. Top with shrimp and serve immediately.

Honey Dijon Salad Dressing

⅓ cup extra virgin olive oil

3 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

3 tablespoons honey (or more to taste)

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

Directions:

Combine ingredients in a jar with a tight fitting lid. Secure the lid tightly and shake to combine. Serve immediately with recipe of choice or store in the fridge.

Serves: 4