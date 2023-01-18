Cooking with Rania: Cream of Potato Soup

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- There's nothing like sitting down with a hot cup of soup in the wintertime. This is Rania Harris' recipe for creamy potato soup!

Cream of Potato Soup

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Ingredients

6 slices thick sliced bacon chopped

1 bunch of leeks – outer leaves removed - washed well to remove sandy particles – and diced

3 cloves garlic minced

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

4 cups chicken broth - boxed is OK

1½ cup whole milk

½ cup cream

3 pounds Yukon Gold potatoes peeled and diced

Sea salt and ground white pepper to taste

⅓ cup sour cream

Garnishes

Sharp cheddar cheese shredded

Cooked bacon

Chopped chives for additional (if desired)

Directions

Add the bacon to a large pot and cook over medium high heat until the bacon is crispy. Remove the bacon to a plate lined with a paper towel and set aside, leave the bacon drippings in the pot. The bacon will be used as one of the garnishes on the soup at the end of the recipe.

Add the diced leeks and cook until softened and translucent. Add the minced garlic and cook for an additional 30 seconds.

Stir in the flour and allow this to cook for about 2-3 minutes.

Pour in the chicken stock, milk and cream. Add in the diced potatoes, salt and pepper. Stir to combine

Bring the pot to a simmer and cook stirring occasionally until the potatoes are softened and easily mashed.

Turn heat off and using an immersion blender, blend the soup until some of the potatoes are blended, be careful not to over blend, leave chunks of potato in the soup. If you don't have an immersion blender then carefully pour portions of the soup into a blender or food processor and blend until smooth. Return soup to the pot after blending.

With the heat still off, stir in the sour cream and stir to combine.

Serve hot and garnish with cheddar cheese, bacon and chopped chives.

Note: If your soup is a bit too thick, you can add chicken broth to thin it out.