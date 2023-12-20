Cooking with Rania: Crab-stuffed Mushrooms

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- This recipe for crab-stuffed mushrooms is perfect for a last minute holiday appetizer or to add to your repertoire for the Feast of the Seven Fishes! Here's Rania Harris's recipe:

Crab Stuffed Mushrooms

30 Baby Bella mushrooms, stems removed and wiped clean with a damp paper towel – chop the stems for the filling

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

½ small sweet onion – diced

2 cloves garlic, minced

4 ounces cream cheese, room temperature

1 tablespoon mayonnaise

1 dash Frank's red hot sauce

½ cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese

Three quarters of a pound lump crab meat – picked over for any shells

Sea salt to taste

2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh chives

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375°

Heat olive oil in a skillet. Add the chopped mushroom stems, onion and garlic and cook stirring often until the mushroom stems give off their liquid and it evaporates, about 5 minutes. Let cool completely.

In a large bowl, mash together the cream cheese, mayonnaise and Frank's red hot sauce with a spatula until well combined. Mix in the mushroom mixture along with ¼ cup of the Parmesan cheese. Gently fold in the crab meat and then season with salt to taste.

Fill each mushroom with some of the crab mixture, mounting it slightly. Sprinkle the filled mushrooms with the remaining ¼ cup Parmesan cheese. Arrange the stuffed mushrooms on a parchment lined half sheet pan.

Bake for 15 minutes, until mushrooms are tender and the filling is hot and the cheese is golden brown. Transfer to a platter and sprinkle with chives and then serve immediately

Makes 30 stuffed mushrooms

Note: The mushrooms can be prepared, covered with plastic wrap and refrigerated up to 8 hours before baking and serving.