Cooking with Rania: Coconut Macaroons

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Rania Harris is baking this December! The second recipe in her holiday dessert series is a macaroon!

Coconut Macaroons

(Photo Credit: KDKA)





14 ounces sweetened shredded coconut

14 ounces sweetened condensed milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 jumbo eggs (whites only – discard the yolks)

¼ teaspoon sea salt

Directions

Preheat oven to 325 degrees and line 2 large baking sheets with parchment paper.

Combine the coconut, condensed milk, and vanilla in a large bowl. Whip the egg whites and salt on high speed in the bowl of an electric mixer to medium-firm peaks. Do not overbeat the egg whites as they will deflate when you attempt to fold them into the coconut mixture. Carefully fold the egg whites into the coconut mixture. Drop the batter onto sheet pans lined with parchment paper using either a 1 and 3/4-inch diameter ice cream scoop, or 2 teaspoons. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes, until golden brown. Cool and serve.

Note: I find that the macaroons brown much better by baking them one half sheet pan at a time on the upper third shelf of the oven. You will need two half sheet pans to make this recipe.

Yield: Approximately 24 macaroons