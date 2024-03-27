Cooking with Rania: Chopped Sub "Sandwiches"

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Rania Harris is finishing up her March sandwich series with Chopped Sub "Sandwiches."

Chopped Sub "Sandwiches"

For the vinaigrette:

Add 3 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice

1 tablespoon red wine vinegar

2 teaspoons oregano, Plus more for later in the recipe

1 large garlic clove peeled and finely chopped

½ cup extra virgin olive oil

Sea salt and freshly cracked black pepper to taste

For the salad:

1 can Greek chickpeas – drained (see note below)

4 ounces Italian salami, thinly sliced and then sliced into matchsticks

4 ounces provolone cheese, thinly sliced and then sliced into matchsticks

1 pint Flavor bomb cherry tomatoes, cut into halves (see note below)

½ head Radicchio, finely chopped

4 cups butter lettuce – torn into small pieces (see note below)

For the assembly and finishing:

4 slices sour dough bread

1 large clove of garlic, peeled

4 ounces crumbled blue cheese

8 large pepperoncini

Directions:

For the vinaigrette:

In a bowl, whisk together the lemon juice, vinegar, oregano, garlic, olive oil, sea salt and cracked black pepper to taste. Check for seasoning as you may want to add more lemon juice, salt-and-pepper, again to taste.

In a large bowl, combine the salami, provolone cheese, tomatoes, radicchio, lettuce and chickpeas. Pour half of the vinaigrette over the salad and toss well.

Toast the bread and then rub one side of each slice of bread with the garlic clove and place on 4 individual large serving plates garlic side up.

Pile the tossed salad over each slice of bread. Crumble the blue cheese over the salad and sprinkle with a little additional oregano. Spoon a bit more of the remaining vinaigrette over the salad and around the edges of the bread and serve the pepperoncini on the side.

Serves: 4

Note:

I buy the 9.88 ounce can of Greek Chickpeas with parsley and cumin from Trader Joe's

I buy the Flavor Bomb cherry tomatoes from Whole Foods

I buy the torn butter lettuce in bags from Trader Joe's