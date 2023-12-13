Cooking with Rania: Chocolate Truffles with Fleur de Sel

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Everyone will love these delightful chocolate truffles at the next holiday party! Here's Rania Harris's recipe.

Chocolate Truffles with Fleur de Sel

½ cup heavy cream

1 pound good quality semi-sweet chocolate, coarsely chopped

1 stick unsalted butter

½ teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1 tablespoon fleur de sel (more if needed)

½ cup Dutch processed cocoa powder (more if needed)

Directions:

In a heavy saucepan, over medium heat, bring the heavy cream to a simmer. Remove from heat and add in the chocolate with the butter. Allow the mixture to stand so that the chocolate and the butter soften. Stir the mixture until the ingredients are completely melted and the mixture is now smooth. Cool for 10 minutes and then add in the vanilla.

Pour the mixture into a shallow dish and cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate until firm, at least 4 hours or up to 24 hours.

Using a small melon ball scoop, shape the mixture into a ball the size of a walnut and roll the truffles to a nice round ball shape. If the truffles start to become soft and messy as you shape them, your hands are too warm. Dip your hands in ice water, dry them well and then continue to make the truffles. As the truffles are formed, placed them on a parchment lined baking sheet.

Spread the salt in a small bowl. Put the cocoa powder and another small bowl. One at at time, dip each truffle into the salt so that just a few flakes adhere to a small area. Then place the truffle, salt side up, in the cocoa powder and roll to coat, trying to leave the salted area untouched. Transfer to another parchment lined half sheet pan. Cover loosely with plastic wrap and refrigerate until ready to serve for up to five days. Allow the truffles to stand at room temperature for about 15 minutes before serving

Yield: approximately 32 chocolate truffles