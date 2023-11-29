Cooking with Rania: Chili Roasted Peanuts with Dried Cherries
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This is a terrific do-ahead recipe to give as a hostess gift if you're lucky enough to be invited to a holiday party! That being said, make a double batch and keep some for yourself!
Ingredients
- 4 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 1 ½ pounds raw peanuts (see note below)
- 1 ½ tablespoon chili powder
- 1 tablespoon ground cumin
- 1 tablespoon ground white pepper
- 1 teaspoon dried Greek oregano
- ¾ teaspoon cayenne pepper
- ½ pound dried cherries
- Sea salt to taste
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 325°
- In a medium saucepan, melt the butter.
- Place the chili powder, cumin, white pepper, oregano, and cayenne pepper in a large bowl. Add the melted butter and stir the ingredients to form a thick paste. Add the raw peanuts to the bowl and toss completely to coat.
- Spread the peanuts on a parchment-lined half-sheet pan and toast them in the oven for about 14 minutes, shaking the pan occasionally.
- Transfer the peanuts back into the bowl and add the cherries. Toss well to coat the peanuts—season with sea salt to taste.
- Cool completely and store in an airtight container for up to two weeks.
- Note: Raw peanuts are the essential ingredient in this recipe. You can find them at an Indian grocery store or online.
- This makes a great hostess gift around the holidays. I buy decorative jars with tight-fitting lids and tie a ribbon around the rim of the lid and give them as a gift when invited to someone's home during the holidays.
