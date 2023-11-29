Cooking with Rania: Chili Roasted Peanuts with Dried Cherries

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This is a terrific do-ahead recipe to give as a hostess gift if you're lucky enough to be invited to a holiday party! That being said, make a double batch and keep some for yourself!

Chili Roasted Peanut with Dried Cherries

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Ingredients

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 ½ pounds raw peanuts (see note below)

1 ½ tablespoon chili powder

1 tablespoon ground cumin

1 tablespoon ground white pepper

1 teaspoon dried Greek oregano

¾ teaspoon cayenne pepper

½ pound dried cherries

Sea salt to taste

Directions: