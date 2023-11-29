Watch CBS News
Cooking with Rania: Chili Roasted Peanuts with Dried Cherries

Cooking with Rania: Chili Roasted Peanuts with Dried Cherries
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This is a terrific do-ahead recipe to give as a hostess gift if you're lucky enough to be invited to a holiday party! That being said, make a double batch and keep some for yourself!

Chili Roasted Peanut with Dried Cherries

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Ingredients

  • 4 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 1 ½ pounds raw peanuts (see note below)
  • 1 ½  tablespoon chili powder
  • 1 tablespoon ground cumin
  • 1 tablespoon ground white pepper
  • 1 teaspoon dried Greek oregano
  • ¾ teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • ½ pound dried cherries
  • Sea salt to taste

Directions:

  • Preheat oven to 325°
  • In a medium saucepan, melt the butter. 
  • Place the chili powder, cumin, white pepper, oregano, and cayenne pepper in a large bowl. Add the melted butter and stir the ingredients to form a thick paste. Add the raw peanuts to the bowl and toss completely to coat. 
  • Spread the peanuts on a parchment-lined half-sheet pan and toast them in the oven for about 14 minutes, shaking the pan occasionally.
  • Transfer the peanuts back into the bowl and add the cherries. Toss well to coat the peanuts—season with sea salt to taste.
  • Cool completely and store in an airtight container for up to two weeks.
  • Note: Raw peanuts are the essential ingredient in this recipe. You can find them at an Indian grocery store or online.
  • This makes a great hostess gift around the holidays. I buy decorative jars with tight-fitting lids and tie a ribbon around the rim of the lid and give them as a gift when invited to someone's home during the holidays. 

First published on November 29, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

