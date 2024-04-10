Cooking with Rania: Chicken Waldorf Sandwich

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Rania Harris is back in the kitchen with Celina! She's continuing her sandwich theme with this tasty treat.

Chicken Waldorf Sandwich

Mayonnaise (see recipe below)

3 cups cooked diced chicken (see note below)

¾ - 1 cup mayonnaise (to taste)

1 cup diced celery

½ cup dried currants

½ cup toasted pine nuts

¼ cup chopped Italian parsley

2-3 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice

Salt and pepper to taste

8 slices sour dough bread



Directions:

In a large bowl, combine the chicken with enough mayonnaise to taste. Add in the celery, currants, pine nuts, parsley and lemon juice in a large bowl and toss together to combine the ingredients. Season with lemon juice, salt and pepper to taste.

To assemble the sandwiches, spoon about 1 to 2 tablespoons of the mayonnaise over the top slice of bread. Arrange the chicken salad on top and cover with the top slice of bread. Cut each sandwich in half on the diagonal.

Mayonnaise:

2 large egg yolks

1 ½ teaspoons Dijon mustard

3 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice

1 tablespoon water

1 ½ teaspoons sea salt

2 cups canola oil

Add the egg yolks, Dijon mustard, lemon juice, water and salt to the bowl of a food processor fitted with the blade attachment. Blend until the ingredients are combined.

Pour the oil into a measuring cup with a spout. With the processor running, pour in the oil very slowly, in a steady stream. It is important to add the oil slowly because if added too fast, the mayonnaise can break This will take about 3 minutes. You will begin to see the mixture resemble mayonnaise after about half the oil has been added. As soon as all the oil has been added, transfer to an airtight storage container. Keep the mayonnaise refrigerated for up to 2 days.

How to poach chicken breasts:

Bay leaves, chiles, garlic, and peppercorns flavor the poaching water.

Fill a pot with 2 inches of cold water. Choose a pot that is big enough that it will fit all your chicken breasts in an even layer.

Season that water generously with salt, bay leaves and peppercorns.

Add the chicken, and bring it to a simmer, then turn the heat down to low.

The best way how to boil chicken breasts is actually not to boil them at all. You want to cook your chicken breasts on low until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the breast registers 165°F, about 15 minutes more.

Immediately remove the chicken from the water and let it cool to room temperature before refrigerating in an airtight container. Proceed with recipe as directed.