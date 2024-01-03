Cooking with Rania: Chicken Parmigiana

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Rania Harris is making an classic Italian dish that also happens to be Heather's favorite! Here's the recipe.

Chicken Parmigiana

Marinara Sauce

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 small yellow onion, finely chopped

6 cloves garlic, finely chopped

1 (28-oz.) can crushed tomatoes

2 large sprigs basil

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

Chicken:

1 cup panko bread crumbs

1 teaspoon garlic powder

2 cups finely grated Parmesan, divided

3/4 cup all-purpose flour

6 eggs

6 - (1/4"-thick) boneless, skinless chicken cutlets (about 1 ½ - 2 pounds in total)

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 cup shredded mozzarella

1 cup vegetable or canola oil

Chopped fresh basil, for serving

Marinara Sauce

In a medium pot over medium heat, heat oil. Add onion and garlic, stir to combine, and reduce heat to low. Cover and cook, stirring occasionally, 10 minutes. Uncover and cook, stirring occasionally, until onion is translucent, softened, and fragrant, about 5 minutes more.

Stir in tomatoes and basil. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to medium-low and simmer, stirring occasionally, until slightly thickened and flavors have melded, about 30 minutes; season with salt and pepper. Discard basil.

Chicken

In a shallow bowl, combine panko, garlic powder, and 1 cup Parmesan. Into another shallow bowl, pour flour and season with salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste. In a third shallow bowl, beat eggs with 1 tablespoon water.

Pat chicken dry; dip into flour, shaking off excess, then into egg, then into panko mixture, gently pressing to adhere.

In a small bowl, mix mozzarella and remaining 1 cup Parmesan and set aside.

Heat broiler. In a large, heavy non-stick (preferably electric) skillet over medium heat, heat oil until a deep-fry or instant-read thermometer registers 350°. Set a wire rack in a baking sheet lined with foil.

Working one at a time, fry chicken until one side is golden brown, about 2 minutes. Flip and continue to fry until golden brown on the other side for about 1-2 minutes more. Do not overcook the chicken, as it will dry out. Transfer to prepared rack. Repeat with remaining chicken. Spoon some marinara over chicken. Sprinkle generously with cheese mixture.

Broil, watching carefully, until cheese is melted and brown spots form, about 2 minutes.

Divide chicken among plates. Top with basil. Serve with remaining marinara alongside.