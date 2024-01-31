Cooking with Rania: Charleston Shrimp Burgers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- This recipe from Rania Harris' kitchen is a great burger alternative.

Charleston Shrimp Burgers

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Ingredients

1 cup Panko breadcrumbs

1 ¼ pounds peeled and deveined shrimp (25-30 count per pound), tails removed

¼ cup mayonnaise

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

Dash cayenne pepper

3 scallions, minced

3 tablespoons of vegetable oil

4 brioche hamburger buns

4 bib lettuce leaves

Remoulade Sauce (recipe follows)

Directions:

Pulse the Panko breadcrumbs in a food processor until finely ground. Transfer breadcrumbs to a shallow dish. Place 1/3 of the shrimp (about 1 cup), mayonnaise salt, pepper and cayenne pepper into the now-empty food processor and pulse until shrimp are finely chopped, about 8 pulses. Add remaining two thirds of the shrimp (about 2 cups) to shrimp mixture in processor and pulse until coarsely chopped, about four pulses, scraping down sides of the bowl as needed. Transfer shrimp mixture to a bowl and stir in the scallions.

Divide shrimp mixture into 4- ¾ inch thick patties, about ½ cup each. Working with one patty at a time, dredge both sides of the patties in the Panko, pressing lightly to it here and transfer to a plate. Chill patties in the refrigerator for at least 20 minutes.

Heat oil in a 12-inch nonstick skillet over medium heat until shimmering. Place patties in skillet and cook until golden brown on first side, 3 to 5 minutes. Carefully flip and continue to cook until shrimp registers 142 145° and second side and is golden brown. Transfer burgers to a paper towel lined plate and let drained, padding the top side with additional paper towels gently. Place lettuce on brioche bun bottoms, place burgers on top and then top with remoulade sauce and cover with bun tops and serve immediately. Makes 4 shrimp burgers

Remoulade sauce

1/8-cup capers, drained and chopped

6 cornichons – drained and chopped

1/2 small onion, peeled and chopped

1 cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons lemon juice

2 tablespoons tarragon vinegar

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons Cajun spices

3 tablespoons chopped parsley

Directions

Combine all the ingredients in a bowl. Cover and chill for one hour to blend flavors.