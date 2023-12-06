Cooking with Rania: Challah Bruschetta with Ricotta with Honey Roasted Grapes

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Rania Harris is helping us get ready to celebrate Hanukkah.

Challah Bruschetta with Ricotta with Honey Roasted Grapes

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Ingredients:

2 cups seedless large red grapes – halved

¼ cup honey (if you can find Greek honey – go for it!)

2 tablespoons unsalted butter – cut into small pieces

Sea salt

6 thick slices Challah, toasted

16 ounces whole milk ricotta cheese

Balsamic syrup for drizzling

2 tablespoons chopped fresh thyme leaves, for garnish

Flaky sea salt

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 425°

In a 9x13 inch baking dish, drizzle honey over the grapes and dot with the butter; season with a pinch of salt. Bake until the grapes begin to blister, 15 to 20 minutes. Set aside to cool slightly.

Meanwhile, in a deep medium size bowl, whip the ricotta until it becomes light and fluffy.

Spread each piece of the toasted Challah slices with the ricotta, mounding and dividing evenly. When ready to serve, spoon the roasted grapes over the whipped ricotta and top each with a drizzle of the balsamic syrup and garnish with the chopped thyme and flaky salt. Serve immediately.

Serves: 6