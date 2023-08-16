Cooking with Rania: Barbecued Chicken Salad
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Rania Harris is showing Celina another great salad for summertime!
Barbecued Chicken Salad
Ingredients:
- 1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breast tenders
- Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
- ¾ cup store-bought barbecue sauce, divided
Dressing:
- 2/3 cup buttermilk
- ½ cup mayonnaise
- ½ cup sour cream
- 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped
- 4 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh dill
- 2 tablespoons sliced fresh chives
- Pinch of cayenne pepper
Salad:
- 8 cups romaine lettuce, thinly sliced
- 1 – 15 ounce can black beans, rinsed, drained
- 1 large vine-ripened tomato, chopped
- 1 cup shredded Pepper Jack cheese
- 1 cup fresh corn off of the cobb – steamed for 1 minute and then cooled
- 1 cup fried tortilla strips
- ¼ cup finely chopped red onion
Directions:
Place chicken to a large bowl; season all over with sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste. Pour ½ cup of the barbecue sauce over chicken. Turn to coat and let marinate, tossing a few times, for 15 minutes at room temperature.
In a medium bowl, whisk buttermilk, mayonnaise, sour cream, garlic, parsley, dill, chives, cayenne, sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste; set dressing aside.
Heat a grill pan at medium-high heat until hot.
Grill chicken, basting with additional barbeque sauce, until cooked through. Do not overcook the chicken as it will dry out. Transfer to a cutting board and let cool slightly. Slice the chicken into bite-sized pieces.
In a large bowl, toss chicken, lettuce, beans, tomatoes, cheese, corn, tortilla strips, and onion. Drizzle with some of the reserved dressing and remaining ¼ cup barbecue sauce and toss again to combine. Serve remaining dressing alongside.
Serves: 4
