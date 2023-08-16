Cooking with Rania: Barbecued Chicken Salad

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Rania Harris is showing Celina another great salad for summertime!

Barbecued Chicken Salad

Ingredients:

1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breast tenders

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

¾ cup store-bought barbecue sauce, divided

Dressing:

2/3 cup buttermilk

½ cup mayonnaise

½ cup sour cream

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

4 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

2 tablespoons chopped fresh dill

2 tablespoons sliced fresh chives

Pinch of cayenne pepper

Salad:

8 cups romaine lettuce, thinly sliced

1 – 15 ounce can black beans, rinsed, drained

1 large vine-ripened tomato, chopped

1 cup shredded Pepper Jack cheese

1 cup fresh corn off of the cobb – steamed for 1 minute and then cooled

1 cup fried tortilla strips

¼ cup finely chopped red onion

Directions:

Place chicken to a large bowl; season all over with sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste. Pour ½ cup of the barbecue sauce over chicken. Turn to coat and let marinate, tossing a few times, for 15 minutes at room temperature.

In a medium bowl, whisk buttermilk, mayonnaise, sour cream, garlic, parsley, dill, chives, cayenne, sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste; set dressing aside.

Heat a grill pan at medium-high heat until hot.

Grill chicken, basting with additional barbeque sauce, until cooked through. Do not overcook the chicken as it will dry out. Transfer to a cutting board and let cool slightly. Slice the chicken into bite-sized pieces.

In a large bowl, toss chicken, lettuce, beans, tomatoes, cheese, corn, tortilla strips, and onion. Drizzle with some of the reserved dressing and remaining ¼ cup barbecue sauce and toss again to combine. Serve remaining dressing alongside.

Serves: 4