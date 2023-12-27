Cooking with Rania: Amaretto Bread Pudding

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This is the best bread pudding in the universe, just ask Boaz!

Here's Rania Harris' recipe for bread pudding:

Amaretto Bread Pudding

1 loaf Challah cut into 2-inch chunks

(Challah can be found at the Market District, Trader Joe's and Whole Foods)

1 quart half and half

2 tablespoons butter, room temperature

3 eggs

1 ½ cups sugar

2 tablespoons almond extract

¾ cup golden raisins

¾ cup sliced almonds

Amaretto sauce:

8 tablespoons butter - room temperature

1-cup confectioner's sugar

1 egg - well beaten

4 tablespoons amaretto liqueur

Directions:

Bread Pudding:

Place challah chunks into a medium-sized bowl and cover with the half and half. Cover bowl and let stand for 1 hour. Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Grease a 9x13x2-baking dish with the butter. In a small bowl, beat together eggs, sugar and almond extract. Stir into bread mixture. Gently fold raisins and almonds into bread mixture. Spread bread mixture evenly in buttered baking dish. Set on middle rack of oven and bake for 50 minutes, until golden and set. Remove and let cool slightly.

Sauce: In the top of a double boiler over simmering water, stir together butter and sugar. Stir constantly until sugar and butter are dissolved and mixture is very hot. Remove from heat. Whisk the egg well into the butter and sugar mixture. Continue whisking until sauce has come to room temperature Add the amaretto liqueur.

To serve: Portion out a generous spoonful of the bread pudding onto a shallow bowl and pour over a nice amount of the warm sauce. Pass additional sauce to your guests if they would like to add a bit more to their pudding.