Cooking with Daisy and her Mom for AAPI Heritage Month: Filipino Chicken Adobo

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Chicken Adobo is an authentic Filipino dish and is one of the mostly recognized Filipino foods. This dish is uniquely prepared by stewing chicken in vinegar and soy sauce.

Several sources who are experts in Asian food history say that the Filipinos were already cooking adobo even before Spanish colonization. According to them, cooking with vinegar preserves the meat. This method is also considered as one of the earliest food preservation practice.

It is also an adaptable one; if you're one to like onions, potatoes, pineapples, or eggs in your adobo, feel free to have it! With so many variations, chicken adobo really has something for everyone.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Filipino Chicken Adobo (and Pork!) - Mama Wennie's version

Approx Cook time: Around 30-40 mins.

(We skipped this step...but it can be combined and marinated the night before)

Combine chicken, soy sauce and garlic in a large bowl. Mix well. Marinate the chicken for at least one hour. Note: the longer the time, the better.

2 lbs. chicken (thighs or legs or chopped up chicken breast) and 8 tablespoons soy sauce and 1 whole garlic bulb, chopped