Cooking with Daisy and her Mom for AAPI Heritage Month: Filipino Chicken Adobo
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Chicken Adobo is an authentic Filipino dish and is one of the mostly recognized Filipino foods. This dish is uniquely prepared by stewing chicken in vinegar and soy sauce.
Several sources who are experts in Asian food history say that the Filipinos were already cooking adobo even before Spanish colonization. According to them, cooking with vinegar preserves the meat. This method is also considered as one of the earliest food preservation practice.
It is also an adaptable one; if you're one to like onions, potatoes, pineapples, or eggs in your adobo, feel free to have it! With so many variations, chicken adobo really has something for everyone.
Filipino Chicken Adobo (and Pork!) - Mama Wennie's version
Approx Cook time: Around 30-40 mins.
(We skipped this step...but it can be combined and marinated the night before)
Combine chicken, soy sauce and garlic in a large bowl. Mix well. Marinate the chicken for at least one hour. Note: the longer the time, the better.
2 lbs. chicken (thighs or legs or chopped up chicken breast) and 8 tablespoons soy sauce and 1 whole garlic bulb, chopped
- Heat a cooking pot. Pour cooking oil.
1 -2 tablespoons cooking oil
- When the oil is hot enough, brown garlic then add chopped onions to brown.
- Whole garlic bulb (chopped) and one whole red onion and yellow onion (chopped)
- Pour in the meat.
- 2 - 3 lbs chicken (thighs or legs or chopped up chicken breast) and / or cubes of pork.
- Add additional spices, if desired.
- We added sprinkle of garlic powder and onion powder, 1 teaspoon ground pepper (or whole peppercorn), 1/4 teaspoon salt.
Add water. Bring to a boil.
- 1 ½ to 2 cups water
- Add dried bay leaves and soy sauce. Simmer for 30 minutes or until the chicken gets tender
--Several pieces of dried bay leaves (to your desired taste), and ½ cup or more of soy sauce (to your desired taste. You can also use Gluten Free Soy Sauce).
- NOTE: This recipe is adaptable; if you're one to like potatoes, pineapples, or eggs in your adobo, feel free to add it!
- (Common Alternate Step, though we did not add it to this version)
Add vinegar. Stir and cook for 10 minutes.
4 tablespoons white vinegar.
- Stir and turn the heat off. Remove bay leaves. Serve hot over steamed white rice. Share and Enjoy!
