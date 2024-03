Peregrine falcons lay 2nd egg in Pitt's Cathedral of Learning nest

More from CBS News

Peregrine falcons lay 2nd egg in Pitt's Cathedral of Learning nest

Peregrine falcons lay 2nd egg in Pitt's Cathedral of Learning nest

More from CBS News

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Giant Eagle's Chef Crystal Baldwin is helping us with Easter dinner this week. She's making a Swiss Chard Galette, which is a great springtime recipe.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On