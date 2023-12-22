Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh Today Live Links

Cooking Corner: Coq au vin

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Jack the Cooking Whiz
Jack the Cooking Whiz 06:12

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Sewickley local Jack Christ has found a love for international cuisine!

From French to Indian to old-fashioned comfort foods, around 300,000 followers on Instagram tune in to see what Jack is going to whip up next!

On Friday, Jack stopped by the PTL kitchen to make Coq au Vin! 

Ingredients and Tools:

  • 1 Chicken
  • 1 carrot
  • 1 stalk of celery
  • 1 onion
  • Thyme
  • Bay Leaves
  • Bottle of red wine
  • Olive oil 
  • Pancetta
  • Flour 
  • Mushrooms 
  • Cognac 
  • Butter 
  • Parsley 
  • Salt

Tools:

  • Cutting board
  • Knife
  • Bench scraper
  • Sheet tray
  • Large bowl
  • Dutch oven
  • Cast-iron pan
  • Twine
  • Wine Key
  • Tongs
  • Wooden Spoon
  • Deli Containers for Mise en Place 
  • Plates for Serving 

First published on December 22, 2023 / 9:48 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.