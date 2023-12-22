Cooking Corner: Coq au vin
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Sewickley local Jack Christ has found a love for international cuisine!
From French to Indian to old-fashioned comfort foods, around 300,000 followers on Instagram tune in to see what Jack is going to whip up next!
On Friday, Jack stopped by the PTL kitchen to make Coq au Vin!
Ingredients and Tools:
- 1 Chicken
- 1 carrot
- 1 stalk of celery
- 1 onion
- Thyme
- Bay Leaves
- Bottle of red wine
- Olive oil
- Pancetta
- Flour
- Mushrooms
- Cognac
- Butter
- Parsley
- Salt
Tools:
- Cutting board
- Knife
- Bench scraper
- Sheet tray
- Large bowl
- Dutch oven
- Cast-iron pan
- Twine
- Wine Key
- Tongs
- Wooden Spoon
- Deli Containers for Mise en Place
- Plates for Serving
