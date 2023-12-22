Cooking Corner: Coq au vin

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Sewickley local Jack Christ has found a love for international cuisine!

From French to Indian to old-fashioned comfort foods, around 300,000 followers on Instagram tune in to see what Jack is going to whip up next!

On Friday, Jack stopped by the PTL kitchen to make Coq au Vin!

Ingredients and Tools:

1 Chicken

1 carrot

1 stalk of celery

1 onion

Thyme

Bay Leaves

Bottle of red wine

Olive oil

Pancetta

Flour

Mushrooms

Cognac

Butter

Parsley

Salt

Tools: