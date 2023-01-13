Watch CBS News
Consumer Product Safety Commission issues recall for Bissell vacuum due to fire hazard

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

WASHINGTON (KDKA) - More than 60,000 vacuums are being recalled due to a fire risk. 

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the battery pack on the Bissell Cordless Multi-Surface Wet-Dry Vacuums can overheat and smoke. 

These vacuums were sold at Walmarts across the United States and online. 

The CPSC advises consumers to stop using them and contact the company for a free battery pack replacement. 

You can get more information on the CPSC website at this link

First published on January 13, 2023 / 11:08 AM

