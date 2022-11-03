Construction flagger hit by driver who fled scene

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A construction flagger was injured in a hit-and-run on Saw Mill Run Boulevard.

Police and medics found the construction flagger conscious and alert after they were dispatched to Saw Mill Run Boulevard at Library Road for reports of a pedestrian hit just before 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police said the woman complained of knee pain and was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

The driver of the vehicle didn't stay at the scene. Police didn't release a description of the suspect's vehicle.

Police are investigating.