Parent group claims Pittsburgh Public Schools' closure plan violates children's civil rights

The Pittsburgh Public Schools board of education has been under intense scrutiny since its "Future Ready Plan" was first introduced — and then eventually approved — in late May. But a group of parents has filed a complaint with the Pennsylvania Human Rights Commission in an effort to prevent it from being carried out.

Advancement Project, a national civil rights organization, along with 412 Justice and the Education Rights Network, have filed a complaint against the school board on behalf of five PPS students, claiming the plan, which will close or repurpose several district buildings across the city, violates those students' civil rights.

Those students represented in the complaint attend Miller Pre K-5 in the Hill District, Manchester Pre K-8 on the North Side and Woolslair Pre K-5 in Bloomfield, all of which would close under the plan, with the students relocating.

"This is part of what we've seen across the country, this national school closure crisis," said Adaku Onyeka-Crawford, a staff attorney and director of education justice for Advancement Project. "We've seen it play out in urban, suburban and rural communities, affecting Black and brown children, and it has come to Pittsburgh."

The complaint is calling for an investigation into the plan and for the district and school board to act in good faith during that investigation. They hope it will lead to a preliminary injunction, allowing the commission to get a court order for the district to stop the implementation of the plan.

One of the main claims in the complaint is that the school board "based school closure decisions on utilization (enrollment divided by building capacity), despite being notified that doing so would disproportionately close schools in Black neighborhoods. Black students make up 62% of students that will lose their schools, but only 49% of students district-wide."

"Utilization has no ties to education quality at all," said Onyeka-Crawford. "In fact, smaller class sizes are tied to better outcomes for students. Community members had flagged that relying on this metric would disproportionately harm Black students."

Onyeka-Crawford said alternatives were presented to the school board, some that have had success in other cities, but the district went forward with their own plan instead.

"We need to ask: who is Pittsburgh Public Schools and the board accountable to?" she said. "It's the parents and families, and if this is what parents and families are asking for, it's up to them to be accountable to those communities, and give parents and students the education and resources that they need."

KDKA reached out to the district, but it said it will not comment on pending litigation.