Glen Hazel community meets with city about intersection where boy was killed by driver

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Community members in Pittsburgh's Glen Hazel neighborhood are meeting to discuss what they call a dangerous intersection.

On Wednesday, the city is meeting with concerned residents who are hoping to hear how the city plans to make the intersection safer where 6-year-old Jamel Austin was killed.

Rhonda Wood is charged with homicide by vehicle, voluntary manslaughter and careless driving. Pittsburgh police say on July 26, Wood hit and killed Austin, who was riding his bike at the intersection on Johnston Avenue in Glen Hazel.

Wood told police that she came to a stop sign and stopped. Then, after accelerating again, she heard a thump and saw the boy in the street. But police believe Wood blew through the stop sign because she was distracted and talking on her cell phone.

Austin's family and neighbors are now demanding action at that intersection that many say is known for speeding. The posted speed limit is 25 miles per hour.

Recently, city crews painted the word "slow" on the street. There are signs that read "Slow down, Jamel Austin's friend's play here." And James's grandmother started working as a crossing guard at the crosswalk to help kids safely cross the street.

Family members have told KDKA-TV that they want speed humps, a traffic light, the speed limit reduced, and most importantly, a permanent crossing guard during the school year.