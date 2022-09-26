Arrest warrant issued in crash that killed 6-year-old riding bike in Glen Hazel

Community calls for change after boy hit, killed by driver of car

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A woman is facing charges after a 6-year-old riding a bicycle was hit and killed in Glen Hazel.

Rhonda Wood, 63, is facing charges of homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter, careless driving involving a death and a stop sign violation, police announced Monday.

Jamel Austin was hit while riding his bike around 8:30 p.m. on July 26 at an intersection on Johnston Avenue, where neighbors said drivers blow through the stop signs in both directions. His bike was pinned underneath the SUV, and one neighbor said he tried to get out but was unable. He died at a hospital.

Police said the driver had stayed on the scene.

A warrant has been issued for Wood's arrest.

Former Pittsburgh City Councilman Corey O'Connor said a public request has been made for speed bumps in the area. He said the city is aware of the safety concern and is working to fix it.