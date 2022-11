COLLINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - No one was hurt when a fire broke out in Collinsburg on Monday.

Dispatchers confirmed the fire on Collinsburg Road. Photos show heavy flames and smoke pouring from the structure.

There's been no word on what caused the fire.