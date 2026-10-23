Pennsylvania man accused of shooting, stabbing father pleads not guilty in first court appearance

A Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania, man accused of murdering his father in August was in court for the first time on Friday.

Pennsylvania State Police say that 28-year-old Cody Lawrence was charged with allegedly shooting and stabbing his father, 59-year-old Edward Lawrence Jr., after the two got into an argument at their home in Cook Township.

State police said Cody told them that he saw his father reaching for a gun in his waistband, and the two of them fought over it before it went off. Cody also said a pocketknife fell out of his sweatshirt during the struggle, so his father may have been stabbed.

However, state police said that throughout their investigation, "there was never a plausible explanation of self-defense."

In the court room in Ligonier Borough on Friday, the hearing didn't last long.

The judge asked Lawrence's attorney Brian Aston, how his client was pleading to the one felony count of criminal homicide and Aston replied, "Not guilty."

The proceedings were over in less than five minutes.

Cody Lawrence is currently being held at the Westmoreland County Prison without bail. He is due back in court for a formal arraignment on Wednesday, Dec. 2.