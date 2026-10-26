Cleveland Cavaliers games to air on KDKA+ during 2026-27 NBA season

KDKA-TV announced Monday that its sister-station, WPKD (KDKA+) will bring Cleveland Cavaliers basketball to viewers across the Pittsburgh region this season, airing 15 Cavaliers games beginning Oct. 26.

The schedule features matchups against some of the NBA's biggest teams, including Golden State, Oklahoma City, Dallas, Phoenix and Orlando, with games continuing through April 2027.

KDKA+ Cleveland Cavaliers Schedule

Monday, Oct. 26 – Minnesota at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 29 – Cleveland at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 2 – Oklahoma City at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 14 – Dallas at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 12 – Golden State at Cleveland, 8 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 18 – Cleveland at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 23 – Cleveland at Washington, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 2 – Cleveland at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 23 – Cleveland at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 29 – Cleveland at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 6 – Orlando at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 14 – Phoenix at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Tuesday, March 9 – Cleveland at Detroit, 8 p.m.

Sunday, March 14 – Cleveland at Sacramento, 6 p.m.

Sunday, April 4 – Charlotte at Cleveland, 3 p.m

To find KDKA+ channel information in your area, check your local listings or click here.