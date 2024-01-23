Pittsburgh Steelers' T.J. Watt named AFC Defensive Player of the Year

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers star T.J. Watt was named AFC Defensive Player of the Year.

On Tuesday, the Committee of 101 selected the Steelers linebacker as the 2023 NFL 101 Awards AFC Defensive Player of the Year. The award is chosen every season by a national selection committee filled with media members who cover the NFL.

It is the third time Watt has taken home the honor. He previously won AFC Defensive Player of the Year in 2020 and 2021.

Watt finished the 2023 season with a league-leading 19 sacks, 19 tackles for loss, 68 tackles and one defensive touchdown. This season was the third time Watt led the NFL in sacks. But he did not stop there. Watt also broke the Steelers career sacks record and became only the second player in NFL history to reach 90 sacks in his first 100 career games.

Tuesday's award announcement was not the first this offseason for Watt. The defensive star was selected to the AP All-Pro First Team earlier this month. It was Watt's fourth time selected to the first team. He was also named to the Pro Bowl Games for the fifth time in his career and named Steelers 2023 MVP.

Watt is a candidate for NFL Defensive Player of the Year, which will be announced on Feb. 8 during NFL Honors. Watt, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parson and Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby are among the candidates for the prestigious award.