Western Pennsylvania native among the Monster Jam drivers coming to PPG Paints Arena

One of the longest-tenured Valentine's Day traditions in the Pittsburgh area is when Monster Jam comes to PPG Paints Arena. One of their most experienced drivers, Tony Ochs, is always excited when that time comes.

Ochs is a Clarion County native who lives there with his wife and two daughters. He says he never imagined being a Monster Jam driver growing up, but he got all the preparation he needed living in his hometown, where Monster Jam has a massive following.

"We've grown up riding dirt bikes, ATVs, snowmobiles, all that off-road stuff," Ochs said. "I grew up on a farm as well, operating tractors on my grandpa's farm, and actually, I learned how to drive my first truck at 4-and-a-half years old to haul hay bales on my grandpa's farm, so it's a huge deal."

Ochs served in the U.S. Army as a certified Apache helicopter technician. After four combat deployments and five overseas tours, he left the military and began working as a stunt motorcycle crew chief for Marvel Universe Live!, a subsidiary of Feld Entertainment, the same company that owns Monster Jam.

Then one day, the opportunity to drive for Monster Jam presented itself, and it was too perfect for him to pass up.

"I never thought about it until I started talking to the people at Monster Jam, and they were developing a 'Soldier Fortune Black Ops' truck, a military tribute truck," he said. "What better fit than a military veteran? So, they actually gave me a test drive, and the rest was history."

Ochs drove the "Soldier Fortune Black Ops" truck for more than six years. Then, in 2023, he became one of the first drivers to compete in the "ThunderROARus" truck, which he now drives. Nearly a decade into his Monster Jam career, Ochs still relishes the opportunity to compete in his own backyard.

"Anytime that you have to perform in front of the hometown crowd, the pressure's on," he said. "You want to win. You want to put on a great spectacle for them because it's a lot different for a spectator when they know the person who's driving the Monster Jam truck, and it just adds that much more excitement. So, the pressure's on, the family's going to be here all weekend long, and hopefully, we come out with a win."

Ochs says he expects a big contingent from Clarion County to be at PPG Paints Arena cheering him on this weekend, but it's even more special to compete on Valentine's Day weekend with his family there to see him.

"I can't think of a better Valentine's date than Monster Jam," he said. "I was looking back at the highlights from the last time I was here, and just looking at the highlight from me on the Jumbotron, saying 'Happy Valentine's Day' to my beautiful wife and daughters, and I can't wait to do it again this weekend."

Ochs will be in action with Monster Jam from Friday night until Sunday afternoon. Tickets at PPG Paints Arena are still available.