City of Pittsburgh to close Swindell Bridge in order to complete restoration project

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The city is ready to finish the work on the Swindell Bridge. 

This is the second time it will be closed for construction. 

Beginning on Monday, crews will close the bridge that connects Perry South and Northview Heights. 

They'll restore the deteriorated steel beams at the west end of the bridge. 

Drivers should plan ahead as it is expected to remain closed until August 7. 

First published on July 9, 2023 / 10:39 AM

