Upcoming plastic bag ban in Pittsburgh prompts concerns about loss of business

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — At the Shop n' Save in Mount Washington on Tuesday, business was relatively normal with people coming and going, and having their groceries packed at checkout in free plastic bags. Come Saturday, due to a new ordinance by the city of Pittsburgh, plastic bags will no longer be allowed at stores like this within city limits.

Mount Washington Shop n' Save Owner Jim Kaczorowski says that he is all about protecting the environment, but he says he's worried this ban on bags is going to cost him business.

"We're five minutes from Green Tree. That's Green Tree Borough," said Kaczorowski. "So realistically, they can say, 'Hey, I can go to Green Tree and get bags. I am not going to shop at the Mount Washington store anymore.' Why not the county? Why not the state," he asked.

"So it is a little more of a fair marketplace out there so that all grocery stores are doing it. Not just the ones in the city of Pittsburgh. It's not fair to my customers at all and it is not fair to us as retailers either."

Both Shop n' Save and Giant Eagle said in statements recently that their stores in the city will be abiding by the ban and charging folks 10 cents per paper bag if they didn't bring a reusable bag.

While this plastic bag ban is only for stores within the city limits, some stores in the suburbs, like the Bath and Body Works in Ross Township, are putting up signs saying that starting this weekend, they will be charging a 10-cent fee for a paper bag at checkout.

One way that the Mount Washington Shop n' Save is trying to help its customers is by holding specials like the one on Veteran's Day weekend where they'll be giving away one reusable bag for every $25 spent in the store.

Despite some store owners in the city being worried, however, some customers KDKA spoke with said that using reusable bags is a good thing.

"I think it will be wonderful, honestly," says Kayla from Scott Township. "I probably go through well over a hundred a day if I am working for Instacart. And, it is actually sturdier to have the brown paper bags… I know customers really appreciate that because it keeps their groceries intact and we can use less bags."