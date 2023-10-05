City of Pittsburgh's single-use plastic bag ban will officially go into effect later this month

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Beginning next week, the City of Pittsburgh's single-use plastic bag ban will officially go into effect.

Starting on Saturday, October 14, all retailers that operate within the city limits will be prohibited from providing single-use plastic bags or non-recycled paper bags to customers at checkout or through delivery.

"We must continuously examine our practices to ensure we're pushing Pittsburgh toward the promise of a better tomorrow, and an important part of that is working to ensure that our city processes are environmentally conscious," said Mayor Ed Gainey "By enacting this ban on single-use plastic bags, we can reduce the amount of microplastics in our soil and water, decrease our city's reliance on fossil fuels, and improve our recycling processes."

One of Pittsburgh's biggest grocery stores, Giant Eagle, has begun this in other areas and has signaled support for the idea.

"We believe that shopping with reusable bags is an important way to support cleaner communities," said Giant Eagle director of sustainability, Cara Mercil, in a news release earlier this year. "Our stores are preparing to support the City of Pittsburgh's upcoming legislation and recognize how important it is that our customers take steps to be prepared as well."

Proposed in 2021 by City Councilwoman Erika Strassburger, the legislation was adopted and passed unanimously in April 2022.

Once in effect, retailers will be able to provide customers with a recycled paper bag for a fee of no less than 10 cents and the retailer will fully recoup that fee.

Shoppers using cards or vouchers from the WIC or EBT programs will be exempt from the 10-cent fee.

Certain types of plastic bags will still be available such as perishable items such as bulk fruit, vegetables, nuts, grains, or candy; bags used to contain or wrap meat or fish; bags used for prepared foods such as baked goods, flowers, newspapers, dry cleaning, and similar items; and medications from pharmacies.

Businesses will be permitted to use the rest of their single-use plastic stock without any fine through January 1, 2024, when strict enforcement begins.

"We want to ensure that this ban is not a burden on our small businesses across the city, so it's important to us that they have a grace period to get into compliance," said Tobias Raether, Environmental Enforcement Manager. "Also, I want to be clear that the city is here to be a partner in this transition. Our enforcement efforts will be focused on warnings and providing businesses with the resources and support they need to get into compliance."