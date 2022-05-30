City gathering community input on 2023 budgets

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The city of Pittsburgh will start gathering community input on the 2023 capital and operating budgets.

Residents are invited to share their opinions at three meetings or through two surveys.

"The City of Pittsburgh Budget is a reflection of our city's priorities," Mayor Ed Gainey said in a news release. "The 2023 Budget engagement process will empower residents to share their vision for our city's future, provide a platform for civic engagement, and enable city departments to make effective budget requests. This is an incredible opportunity and I encourage every Pittsburgh resident to make their voice heard."

The Office of Management and Budget said the capital budget funds projects used to design, build, restore, retain or purchase city-owned assets while the operating budget funds expenditures that pay for most day-to-day governmental activities.

Capital budget forms are scheduled for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Residents who want to participate have to register. Meetings about the operating budget will take place at the end of June with information on how to register coming at a later date.

Residents can also take the capital budget and operating budget surveys online.