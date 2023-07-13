City of Pittsburgh launches app to keep residents informed

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The city of Pittsburgh launched an app to keep residents connected with important information.

The My Pittsburgh App is a "central hub" for activities and events, the city said in a Facebook post.

The app is a new concept from the PGH Lab program where the city teams up with local startups to work on their products and services.

The app's page in the Apple App Store said the "robust dashboard" will inform residents about events and activities and users can get notifications about announcements and emergencies.

The city is asking residents to download the app, test it and give feedback that'll inform decisions about future mobile projects.