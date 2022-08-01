1 injured in crash involving police car in Churchill
CHURCHILL, Pa. (KDKA) - One person was injured in a crash involving a police car in Churchill.
According to dispatchers, the two-vehicle crash happened shortly before 5 p.m. on William Penn Highway and Rodi Road.
Details are limited, and it's unclear whether the person taken to the hospital was an officer or a civilian.
