1 injured in crash involving police car in Churchill

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CHURCHILL, Pa. (KDKA) - One person was injured in a crash involving a police car in Churchill.

According to dispatchers, the two-vehicle crash happened shortly before 5 p.m. on William Penn Highway and Rodi Road. 

Details are limited, and it's unclear whether the person taken to the hospital was an officer or a civilian. 

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.  

First published on August 1, 2022 / 5:58 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

